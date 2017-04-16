Packing their bags! First lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, are set to move to the White House this summer, a White House official confirms to Us Weekly.

The official says President Donald Trump's wife, 46, and his youngest child, 11, will relocate from their $100 million penthouse apartment in New York City's Trump Tower to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., after Barron completes his current school year. "That has always been the plan," the official tells Us.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Shortly after the president's inauguration in January, there was speculation that Melania had considered staying in NYC permanently in order to avoid disrupting Barron's schooling. The real estate mogul, meanwhile, told ABC News anchor David Muir that he wouldn't feel lonely living in the White House alone "because I end up working longer. And that's OK."

While the Slovenian native has only made a few trips to D.C. so far, she has been spending time with her husband at his luxe Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. She recently flew there to entertain Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe.

Melania has also been transitioning into her role as first lady. Last month, she made her first public solo engagement at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she read Dr. Seuss' book Oh, the Places You'll Go! to a group of sick children.

