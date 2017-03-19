Melissa George attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2017. Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

Australian actress Melissa George broke her silence in an emotional interview on Sunday, March 19, about the alleged violent assault that ended her marriage to Jean-David Blanc.

Speaking with the Australian TV program Sunday Night, the Good Wife alum, 40, cried as she said she and Blanc, 48, got into an argument at their penthouse apartment in Paris in September 2016. "It started with him on top of me, with my arms locked above my head," she claimed. "I just tried to fight for myself, which made him more angry, which made me more angry and he pushed me into the door and then struck my face and I hit the wall and fell on the floor. He stood over me and said, 'Now you're a real actress.'"

George alleged that the French entrepreneur — with whom she shares sons Raphaël, 3, and Solal, 16 months — then "grabbed the back of my head and smashed it on the metal thing where you hang your coats."

The Grey's Anatomy alum told Sunday Night reporter Steve Pennells that she called an Uber to take her to a local police station. Upon her arrival, she began vomiting, prompting police officers to call an ambulance. Blanc was reportedly arrested the next morning.

'I couldn't walk, I couldn't turn my neck.'

For the past six months, George remained silent about the alleged assault and the bitter custody battle that followed. In February, she and her ex-husband were convicted of assault for the incident after a judge said it appeared they had attacked one another. Both George and Blanc are appealing their convictions.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Blanc vehemently denied his ex-wife's claims, saying, "Regarding the supposed violence against Melissa George, I strongly contest it and have thus filed an appeal against the judgment, which is not final. I have always maintained that I had been attacked first and was only trying to protect myself. Melissa George was found guilty and charged for these offenses."

