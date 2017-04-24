Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Back in action! Michael B. Jordan will star in a film adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s novel Fahrenheit 451, Variety reports. The project, in development by HBO Films, will be the actor's first major role since 2015’s critically acclaimed drama Creed.

Jordan, who will also executive produce the TV film, will play a fireman who battles his mentor (Michael Shannon). In Bradbury’s classic 1953 work of dystopian fiction -- a chilling warning against the dangers of censorship and authoritarianism -- the “firemen” burn books because they are outlawed.

This is just one exciting new venture for the Friday Night Lights alum. Jordan will also star in 2018’s highly anticipated Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman. Still far from its release, the film has already made headlines for being the first Marvel movie with a predominantly black cast. The project will be directed by Ryan Coogler, who also worked with Jordan on Creed.

