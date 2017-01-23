Michelle Williams tearfully recalled in a new interview when she sold the home that she shared with her late ex Heath Ledger. The three-time Oscar nominee sold their place in 2014, six years after his death.



"At that time, I was inconsolable, because I felt, How will he be able to find us?" Williams, 36, tells WSJ. Magazine in its February 2017 issue. "This is where we lived, and he won’t know where we are. And now I can't believe I thought that. Maybe that’s what’s making me cry is I feel sad for the person who thought he won’t be able to locate [us]."

Williams and Ledger began dating in 2004 after meeting on set of the Oscar-winning drama Brokeback Mountain. The actors welcomed daughter Matilda, now 11, in November 2005 and shared a six-bedroom Brooklyn home, which the Dawson's Creek alum later sold for $8.8 million in 2014.

Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 28 in January 2008, one year after the pair amicably split. The Manchester by the Sea actress went on to date Jason Segel, director Spike Jonze and author Jonathan Safran Foer, but admits that it's "hard to romanticize romance" at her age.

"When you’ve been a parent for 11 years and you’ve done it alone, you don’t have romantic ideals, because you have a practical understanding that you can do it by yourself. The romantic idea of meeting your person and having a storybook family life that looks like the model you grew up with — that doesn’t really exist for me," she tells the mag. "I’ve not gotten married because I have not had a person to whom I would — so I have not let my sense of conformity or duty override my instincts."

Late last year, Williams opened up about being a single mom during an interview with Porter magazine. "I know a handful of women in similar positions [to me], it’s kind of like a club. It’s a s--tty club and we don’t want any new members … and all the current members are exhausted. But man, oh man, it’s lifesaving to have [them]," Williams explained.

That is especially the case during school functions. "Sometimes it can feel alienating ... there’s only two of us single mothers," she tells WSJ. Magazine. "Everyone else has a partner, so we buddy up.”

