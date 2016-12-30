Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made some sick kids very happy on Thursday, December 29 when they made a surprise visit to the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California.

The pair spent the day taking selfies and chatting to patients, and their visit was a big hit.



“Today we received a surprise special visit from a coupe of people you might recognize,” the hospital posted on their Facebook page, alongside a slideshow of photos and thanked them for “bringing joy and laughter” to the children.



Cyrus, 24, also shared snaps of the special day on Instagram.



The pop star was dressed in a 1960’s inspired flower-power dress, with pink knee high boots and a fluffy sweater.



Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! ❤️💚💙💛💜 @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

Her attire was a nod to her Happy Hippie Foundation, that she launched last year to help young people fight injustice.



Thank you @radychildrens for your incredible dedication to bettering the lives and health of the beautiful youngins @liamhemsworth and I got to visit today! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:46pm PST

On Christmas Day she shared a message to social media saying the foundation was “what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me. Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet.”

She also encouraged people to give the “gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don’t get everything they wished for due to life’s unfair circumstances!”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



