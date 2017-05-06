Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Friday, May 5, to respond to the backlash she received for saying doesn't like hip-hop music anymore.



In a recent Billboard cover story, the "Malibu" singer, 24, raved about the positive message behind Kendrick Lamar's new single "Humble," explaining, "I love that because it's not 'Come sit on my d--k, suck on my c--k.' I can't listen to that anymore. That's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c--k' — I am so not that."

Several critics accused Cyrus of appropriating black culture, with one Twitter user writing, "Miley Cyrus wore hip hop culture like a costume. Abandoned it. Stereotypes it now."



Ethan Miller/WireImage

On Friday night, the Hannah Montana alum clarified her comments in a lengthy Instagram post. "When articles are read it isn't always considered that for hours I've spoken with a journalist about my life, where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career," she wrote. "Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap)."

"I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best!" she continued. "At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE.... Laugh.... Live fully.... to be there for one another... to unify, and to fight for what's right (human, animal, or environmental) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon!"

