Overcome by emotions, Miley Cyrus teared up while penning a thank you note to Hillary Clinton.

“Thank you Hillary for being a constant beacon of strength, hope and determination for me and millions of other young women,” the “Malibu” crooner, 24, said aloud to the former presidential candidate, 69, on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of The Tonight Show. “You’ve been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on, but I’d like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?”

The Hannah Montana alum broke down in tears as she embraced the democratic politician, who then traded places with Cyrus to express her own thanks.

“Thank you Miley, The Tonight Show writers and all of the women and young girls out there,” Clinton said. “You are smart, strong and deserving of every opportunity. Together, we’ve made our voices heard, we’e done great things and we’ve come along way. But as Miley would say, we can’t stop and we won’t stop.”

The “Younger Now” singer was a staunch advocate for Clinton during her 2016 presidential run and campaigned with her at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, last October, where she reportedly went door to door encouraging freshmen students to vote.



Cyrus took to Twitter that November to weigh in on Donald Trump’s win and express her continued support for the runner-up.

“I’ve been very vocal for my support for everyone besides Donald Trump. Heavily supported Bernie [Sanders]. Heavily supported Hillary. And I still think that in her lifetime she deserves to be the first female president, and that’s what makes me so sad,” the former Disney star said at the time. “I just wish she had the opportunity because she fought for so long and because I believe her when she says that she loves this country. This is all she’s ever done. She’s given her life to make it better.”

The Happy Hippie Foundation creator concluded her sentiments by thanking Hillary “so much” for “inspiring us.”

