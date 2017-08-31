Miley Cyrus is helping out victims of Hurricane Harvey in a major way.

The “Malibu” singer visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, August, 30 to announce that she was donating $500,000 to the relief efforts for the city of Houston after it was hit by Hurricane Harvey. The pop star sat with DeGeneres to reveal that she was working with her Happy Hippie Foundation to help the victims of the devastating storm.

“I want to put a spotlight on the Happy Hippie Foundation. You do so much good. And what Miley is doing today, Miley has just told us back stage that she is donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief,” the TV host told viewers. “You’re amazing!”

I love that my friend @MileyCyrus stepped up for the people of #Texas and is donating half a million dollars. pic.twitter.com/IO8g7rh9zz — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 31, 2017

The 24-year-old singer then broke down in tears while explaining why she decided to step up with such a huge contribution: “Thank you! It’s going to make me cry, so I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset.”

Cyrus added, “I just hope people know — I couldn’t fake it. Just my grandma is sitting here, my mom is here and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn’t have that anymore, it would just be really hard.”

“So I’m really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you," Cyrus concluded.

The Voice coach hinted at the announcement of her big donation when she shared a photo on Instagram of a wrecked home on Wednesday, August 30: “BIG @happyhippiefdn announcement coming soon .... #hurricanharvey #hopefulhippies.”

The storm hit on Friday, August 25, and destroyed Houston and dozens of other surrounding cities. At least 37 people have been confirmed dead by Thursday, August 31.

Cyrus also shared a photo on Monday, August 28, of a dog sitting outside alone in a flooded street with a message about the hurricane. “My heart goes out to all of those affected by Hurricane Harvey and thankful for all the emergency responders working tirelessly to keep people safe. @HappyHippieFdn is donating to @AmericanRedCross to help with disaster relief efforts for people who have lost their homes,” the “Younger Now” singer wrote.

She added: “Love Love & More Love! It's never too much & it's never enough! Always love more!”

The Kardashians, Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Lopez, and several other celebs have also stepped up to the plate by making generous donations to support relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey. You can find out details about how to help the Hurricane Harvey victims by visiting the websites for The Red Cross, The Greater Houston Community Foundation and The Salvation Army.

