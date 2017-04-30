She can't stop, she won't stop — getting tattoos of her pets. Miley Cyrus got new ink this week of her gorgeous Shetland sheepdog, Emu.
"Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus," celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo captioned an Instagram pic of the beautiful mini portrait on Thursday, April 27.
The "Wrecking Ball" singer adopted Emu in June 2014, not long after losing her beloved husky, Floyd.
"Time to start making Emu accounts smilers," Cyrus, 24, captioned a pic with her new puppy. "He's here and here to stay. I welcomed Emu Coyne Cyrus into the family a couple days ago. Been keepin him a secret cause sometimes I'm weird like that."
time to start making Emu accounts smilers. Hes here and here to stay 🌈 I welcomed Emu Coyne Cyrus into the family a couple days ago. Been keepin him a secret cause sometimes I'm weird like that. It's taken some time to be ready for this next step and loving again. There will never be anyone like Floyd. There was a bond that was so deep it's irreplaceable but that's not what I am trying to do. Never will I replace Floyd and that's something I had to take time to understand. we had a very special memorial service for Floyd and I felt my angel Floydy give Emu his blessing. I prayed to Floyd to just give him a touch of his awesomeness 🌈 and he has. He is so special and different than my baby Floyd and I think Floyd did that on purpose. But sometimes he does little things that remind me of him and it makes me smile 💖 I'm blissed the out right now ✌️ I feel like this is a new beginning in so many ways. I feel a change coming on 🌚
Cyrus, who memorialized her husky with a tattoo on her ribcage, continued, "It's taken some time to be ready for this next step and loving again. There will never be anyone like Floyd. There was a bond that was so deep it's irreplaceable but that's not what I am trying to do. Never will I replace Floyd and that's something I had to take time to understand."
The former Disney Channel star wrote that she thought Floyd had passed on "a touch of his awesomeness" to the newest member of her four-legged family.
"He is so special and different than my baby Floyd and I think Floyd did that on purpose," the singer added. "But sometimes he does little things that remind me of him and it makes me smile I'm blissed the out right now. I feel like this is a new beginning in so many ways. I feel a change coming on."
And it's not just her pets that Cyrus has permanently marked on her skin. Last July she added a tattoo of a jar of Vegemite, an Australian sandwich spread, on the back of her arm in tribute to her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, and his love of the snack.
Check out more pics below of Emu over the years.
