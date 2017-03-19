Daddy’s girl! Miley Cyrus got a new tattoo dedicated to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 55, took to Twitter to share a pic of the pop superstar’s latest ink: the word “Dad” on the inside of her right foot. “This may be the best Tattoo I’ve ever seen @mileycyrus,” the Still the King actor captioned the photo.

This may be the best Tattoo i've ever seen @mileycyrus pic.twitter.com/5Avg2lAbQF — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 18, 2017

Billy Ray frequently gushes about the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 24, on social media. Earlier this month, he posted a pretty but mysterious photo of Miley in a white dress, and he retweeted several fans who asked if she was married. Fans freaked out, speculating that she had secretly tied the knot with her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

Miley’s manager later confirmed to Us Weekly that she and the Hunger Games actor haven’t exchanged vows yet. “[It was] just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress,” her manager told Us of Billy Ray’s photo.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The country crooner didn’t even realize that he had caused a stir until two days later. “Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StilltheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy,” he tweeted on March 11.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!