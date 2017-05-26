Mom approves! Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, gushed over her daughter’s fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, while chatting with E! News on Thursday, May 25.

The “Malibu” singer, 24, has been dating the Hunger Games hunk, 27, on and off for years, so he’s gotten pretty close with Tish, too. “I will say I love Liam. I’ve known him forever,” the producer, 50, said. “Absolutely cannot be more obsessed.” Miley’s sister, Brandi, chimed in, “I love Liam too!”

The couple met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. Hemsworth proposed in May 2012, but the duo called off their engagement in September 2013. After taking an extended break, they quietly rekindled their romance in December 2015.

Tish added that the pop superstar’s new music, which was partly inspired by her romance with Hemsworth, mirrors how Miley's feeling. “I think Miley is so real and every stage you see her in is truly the stage of her life that she’s in,” Tish continued. “She’s in such a great space, so happy, and I think the music really reflects that.”

Brandi, 30, said that her younger sister has traded in her partying days for spending time at home. “Something I really respect about Miley is that she really does truly know what’s important and what matters. And that doesn’t mean overworking herself and being on tour all year anymore,” Brandi said. “That means her family and her life at home and her animals and making the music that she really loves and I think that’s something that comes with age when you start to realize that and she’s really, she’s there and that’s why I think she’s so happy.”

Miley and Hemsworth now share a home in Malibu with seven dogs, two pigs and two miniature horses. The former Disney star revealed to Billboard earlier this month that she wrote her new single, “Malibu,” about their life together. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” she said. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?"



The “Wrecking Ball” songstress was candid about why she and the actor took a break. “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” she said. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

