She was just being Miley. Miley Cyrus shared the regrets she has about her 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video — in which she appeared naked while straddling a wrecking ball — during a Tuesday, May 16, interview on the Zach Sang Show. See what she had to say in the video above!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Asked to play “Marry, Eff, Kill” with three of her biggest hits, the 24-year-old pop star said she would give “Wrecking Ball” the ax over 2008’s “7 Things I Hate About You” and 2009’s “The Climb.”

“Marry would probably be ‘The Climb’ because it still has a message I’m down with,” Cyrus said. “Eff would be ‘7 Things.’ Kill would be ‘Wrecking Ball.'”

The Hannah Montana alum then elaborated on why she would kill the power ballad from her fourth studio album, Bangerz. “That’s something you can’t take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” she said. “Once you do that in the mass that I did, it’s forever.”

Since then, Cyrus has reinvented her image. Gone are the days of foam fingers and nipple pasties. Instead, the chart-topper has traded her outlandish ensembles and accessories for simple styles. She showcased her new aesthetic in the music video for her latest single, “Malibu,” a breezy visual in which she cavorts across the beach with her adorable dog, Emu. Still, Cyrus still can’t seem to shake her “Wrecking Ball” persona.

“I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball,” she continued. “No matter how much I just frolic with Emu, I’m always the naked girl on the wrecking ball … I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around.”

According to Cyrus, she fears that “Wrecking Ball” will be the soundtrack to her funeral. “That’s my worst nightmare is that being played at my funeral,” she joked. “That’s my worst nightmare … is being like, ‘We’ll always remember Miley,’ and then that. ‘She was a great person.'”

