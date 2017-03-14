There are a lot of tears, but there’s also a ton of laughter! Milo Ventimiglia dished on the funniest This Is Us blooper, his favorite scene of the first season and more behind-the-scenes secrets during a sit-down with Us Weekly Video ahead of the highly anticipated season 1 finale. Watch the interview in the video above!

The 39-year-old actor stars as patriarch Jack Pearson alongside Mandy Moore, who plays his wife, Rebecca Pearson, on the critically acclaimed NBC family drama. He told Us that their onscreen chemistry is so dynamic because they’re friends in real life. “She is as nice as she presents herself to be,” Ventimiglia assured Us. “She is one of the kindest people, actors, I’ve come across in the business. She’s a little hard on herself. She’s a remarkable, remarkable woman.”

The Gilmore Girls alum revealed that one of the all-time funniest moments on set was when a bird pooped on Moore’s hat during a serious scene with Sterling K. Brown (who plays the adult version of Rebecca and Jack’s son Randall Pearson). “Oh, my God, Sterling is such a pro,” Ventimiglia gushed. “It was an emotional moment for Mandy’s character, and Sterling goes, ‘Hold on, I know you’re in the zone, but a bird just defecated on your hat. Can you guys see that? Can the cameras see that?’ And then she stopped and she goes, ‘Oh.’ He ushered her away, and then she came back and they popped right back in the moment.”

Ventimiglia gave his costars a lot of credit for holding it together during such an LOL-worthy moment. “I would have lost my mind,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, a bird just s--t on her, we’ve got to cut.'”

The This Is Us season finale airs on NBC Tuesday, March 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

