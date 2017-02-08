Marriage before a baby carriage. Miranda Kerr opened up about her future plans with her fiancé, Evan Spiegel, during an interview with British newspaper The Times.



The supermodel, 33, revealed that she won’t have another child until after she ties the knot with the 26-year-old Snapchat founder. Kerr is already mom of 6-year-old Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.



While chatting with the reporter about contraception, the journalist said he uses birth control. “I don’t!” Kerr responded. When the journalist asked if that meant she was planning on adding to her family, the Mother denim spokesperson replied, “Not yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional. We can’t … I mean we’re just … waiting.”

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

The couple got engaged this past July after a year of dating. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared the happy news by posting a photo of her diamond ring with a custom Snapchat filter of Spiegel getting down on one knee to propose and the words “Marry Me!”



At the time of the proposal, an insider told Us Weekly that the billionaire app founder and the Australian beauty will have “an extravagant wedding, in true Evan style. Miranda certainly won’t mind!”

Despite the age difference between the future spouses, Kerr has gushed about Spiegel's maturity. “He’s 25, but acts like he’s 50,” she told The Edit in January 2016. “He’s not out partying. He goes to work in [L.A.’s] Venice. He comes home. We don’t go out. We’d rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early."

