Always carry the essentials! Miranda Lambert revealed that she has her assistant pack a bag of booze in case of “emergencies.”



The country superstar, 33, explained to Sounds Like Nashville that she had some travel trouble while heading to Las Vegas for the Academy of Country Music Awards last weekend. After she canceled her Southwest flight due to weather concerns, the “Gunpowder and Lead” singer and her team booked a private jet so they would make it in time for Lambert’s scheduled rehearsal.

“We booked a last-minute private plane to get me here and rushed and packed our bags or whatever,” she told Sounds Like Nashville. “We circled for an hour, and then we landed in Laughlin, Nevada, and my tour manager made some magic happen, got us a minivan and we road-tripped to the ACMs.”



Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Lambert, her boyfriend, Anderson East, and the rest of the crew were well-prepared for the 90-minute drive to Sin City. "We made a Vegas playlist, me and my boyfriend. We were rocking out to some '90s country and our Vegas playlist and we had a suitcase of booze with us for emergencies like that, so we were good to go on that,” she said. "My assistant packs — I call it my nanny bag — she packs a bag of liquor for emergencies, for meltdowns and things like that.”



Thanks to the “nanny bag,” the Grammy winner was totally calm. “l'm like, OK, we’re good. I’m golden. We just need a cooler of ice and we’re going,” she said. “It was fun.”

Lambert even played bartender and posted a photo of herself mixing drinks out of the van. “Y’all….@ACMawards or bust! Storms diverted our plane to Laughlin Nevada. So… Rent a car set up the bar!!” she wrote. "Vegas here we come. Thanks Curt Jenkins For drivin! Best TM ever!"

Lambert performed her song “Tin Man” at the awards show and won Female Vocalist of the Year for the eighth year in a row, breaking the previous record held by Reba McEntire.

