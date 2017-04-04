Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend of over one year, Anderson East, revealed he is so proud of her following her record-breaking eighth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year Award win at the ACMs on April 2.

The blues musician, 28, shared his love for Lambert on his Instagram account after she beat out Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood at the Las Vegas show.



Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

“Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her,” East shared April 2.

On top of breaking an Academy of Country Music Awards record, which Reba McEntire previously held, Lambert, 33, also took home Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, which was inspired by her breakup from Blake Shelton.



“I just want to say thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and sharing that with me,” she said, alluding to the July 2015 split in her acceptance speech.

Lambert, who wore a white Steven Khalil plunging gown along with Hearts on Fire, Borgioni jewels and Djula Jewelry, also performed an acoustic version of “Tin Man” before taking home her big award.



Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

It’s not the first time East showcased his relationship with Lambert on social media. On Thursday, November 10, the singer-songwriter posted a sweet photo of himself and Lambert at Niagara Falls on Instagram in honor of her 33rd birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to this beautiful Texan! I’ll celebrate you today and every day ahead,” he captioned the romantic black-and-white shot.



