Middle sister Sistine, 18, quipped, “Don’t feel bad for her, she needs it. She is so clumsy.” She added that both of her parents (their mom is Sylvester’s wife of nine years, Jennifer Flavin) advised the girls to have fun.



Mark Davis/Getty Images

“Both my mom and dad said to live in this moment, cherish every second while it’s happening — it’s never going to happen again and you’re doing it with your best friends by your side,” she told Us. “It’s something we’ll never forget and it’s so special that we got this opportunity.”

The trio, who literally helped roll out the red carpet at the preview day for the ceremony on Wednesday, January 4, are also heartened by the fact that they’ll be taking the stage together.



“We really do know how amazing this chance is and we took it, and I’m so happy I’m doing it with them,” Sistine told Us. “We really are this close! I know it sounds like we’re just pretending, but we really are extremely close.”

The sisters recalled the excitement they felt upon hearing the news. "We were all sitting in the family room and my dad called us in as if we were going to get some tragic news,” Sistine said. “I was like, ‘Oh god, someone died!’ We were ready to take it, like holding each other’s hand, like oh god, who died, something sad is happening. But he said, ‘I got the call, you’re going to be Miss Golden Globes’ and we freaked out! My mom blasted the music, dogs were barking and we were dancing!”



Added Scarlet, “It was a party in the Stallone house for sure.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



