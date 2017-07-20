Mike Marsland/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky is applauding Jay-Z for addressing rumors on his latest album, 4:44, that he cheated on Beyoncé.

Lewinsky, who famously had an affair with President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, wrote an essay for Vanity Fair in which she noted that the rapper, 47, could have easily avoided the subject altogether. "Jay-Z had a choice. Having been called out publicly by his wife in her fierce 2016 album and video, Lemonade, Jay-Z knew that his fans wouldn’t have blinked if his next album skimmed past the allegations. That’s not uncommon for men to do,” she wrote in the story published on Wednesday July 19. "And it’s not as if we hadn’t seen Beyoncé and Jay-Z out in the world together since then — not to mention, welcoming their twins to planet Earth. Jay-Z could have ignored it all.”

The activist, 43, added that Jay-Z's addressing rumors on the album will "move the conversation forward and help others."

The music mogul rapped about his rumored marital strife throughout the album, which was released in June on Tidal. On the record's title track, he rhymes "'You did what with who?' / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / 'You risked that for Blue?’”

Myrna Suarez/WireImage

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, also references his wife’s 2016 hit song “Sorry,” in which she tells a cheating man to “call Becky with the good hair.” In a seemingly direct response to the lyric, Jay-Z mentions the same name in his song “Family Feud.”

"Yeah, I'll f--k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky. A man that don't take care his family can't be rich,” he raps.

Lewinsky had previously called out Beyoncé for a lyric on the Grammy winner's 2013 song “Partition,” in which the star sings, "He Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown.” In an interview with Vanity Fair the next year, Lewinsky was quick to correct the line.

"Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing," Lewinsky said at the time, "I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d’ all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.'"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!