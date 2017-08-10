Lemmy Kilmister just received quite the scary tribute. The late Motörhead frontman was posthumously honored by a group of scientists who have named a prehistoric crocodile after him following frontman was posthumously honored by a group of scientists who have named a prehistoric crocodile after him following his passing in 2015.

According to The Associated Press, the creature was described as “one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the earth” and will now be known as Lemmysuchus obtusidens.

The specimen’s fossils were dug up in the early 20th century in England, according to the London’s Natural History Museum, where the fossil is now housed. Initially, the fossil was wrongly placed in the same category with other sea crocodiles from the surrounding area until researchers looked at it again and classified it with its own name.

The museum’s curator, Dr. Lorna Steel, was the one who suggested to name it after the British icon. “We’d like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus,” Steel said in a statement via AP.

The Motörhead singer passed away at the age of 70 in December 2015 from an aggressive form of cancer just two days after he was diagnosed.

"There is no easy way to say this," Motörhead said in a statement on Facebook about the heavy metal star at the time.

"Our mighty, noble friend Lemmy passed away today after a short battle with an extremely aggressive cancer. He had learnt of the disease on December 26th, and was at home, sitting in front of his favorite video game from The Rainbow which had recently made it's way down the street, with his family. We cannot begin to express our shock and sadness, there aren't words. We will say more in the coming days, but for now, please … play Motörhead loud, play Hawkwind loud, play Lemmy’s music LOUD. Have a drink or few. Share stories. Celebrate the LIFE this lovely, wonderful man celebrated so vibrantly himself. HE WOULD WANT EXACTLY THAT. Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister. 1945 -2015. Born to lose, lived to win."

