MTV is responding to criticism over Ryan Edwards’ impaired driving on Teen Mom OG. After the Monday, June 26, season finale showed the reality personality falling asleep at the wheel, fans wondered why the network didn’t step in.

MTV responded to the shocking footage in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 28. "MTV does not condone driving under the influence. Ryan’s erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone’s prior knowledge,” an MTV spokesperson said.

In the disturbing scene, Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were heading to their wedding, and she had to continually prod him awake and take control of the steering wheel. “Why are you swerving?” she asked. Edwards seemed out of it and blamed his sleepiness on the sunlight in his eyes. She later turned off the cameras affixed inside the car. “Did you take Xanax again?" Standifer could be heard demanding. Edwards claimed he didn’t and even swore on his son Bentley’s life.

Although the footage was filmed via a dashboard camera and a cameraperson was not present in the car, some concerned fans thought that MTV should have intervened prior to the car ride. “@MTV you guys need to hold ryan edwards responsible for driving while intoxicated. @TeenMomOG,” one tweeter wrote. Another said, “Terrible choice not letting production break the barrier while they watched Ryan Edwards drive high on drugs and endanger every1.”

Other tweeters also questioned why Standifer allowed Edwards to get behind the wheel. “MTV & Mackenzie let Ryan drive high. After the first 5mins one of them should’ve told him to pull over smh #TeenMomOG,” a tweeter wrote. Another added, “Watching Ryan pass out behind the wheel and Mackenzie does nothing about it gave me chills.”

Edwards released a statement on Monday announcing that he’s sought help for his drug addiction. “A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

In part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion, which airs next week, Standifer and Maci Bookout are going to address Edwards’ substance abuse and recovery.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!