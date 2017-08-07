Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Heating up! Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup recently started dating and things are going well, a source tells Us Weekly.



“Naomi and Billy are dating, but in the early stages,” the insider tells Us. “They’re very into each other.”

Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix/Universal Television/NBCU Photobank

The duo costar in the Netflix original Gypsy, in which they play a husband and wife going through a rough patch in their marriage.

According to Page Six, Crudup, 49, and Watts, 48, first fueled dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands and eating lunch together in New York City in mid-July.

The new romance isn’t causing any problems with Watts’ ex Liev Schrieber, though. The former couple were together for 11 years before splitting last September and share sons Alexander “Sasha,” 10, and Samuel, 8. “Naomi and Liev are on great terms,” the source adds. “They were in the Hamptons with the kids this weekend and are trying very hard to be civil and able to be around each other for the kids.”

Earlier this year, Watts told Vogue Australia’s June issue that she’s “doing OK” following her split from the 49-year-old Ray Donovan actor. "I mean, I'm single. I'm coparenting," she said at the time. "There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way. He's fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other.”



Crudup also has a son, William, 13, whom he shares with ex Mary-Louise Parker. He famously left Parker, now 53, who was six months pregnant, for Claire Danes in 2003. Crudup and Danes, 38, dated for four years before calling it quits in 2006.



