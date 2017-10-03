Thinking twice. Naya Rivera is calling off her divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Dorsey, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Glee alum, 30, dismissed her divorce filing from the Blood Father actor, 34, in court documents last week.

As previously reported, the duo split in November 2016 after two years of marriage. The Devious Maids star filed divorce documents at the Los Angeles County Court and requested primary physical custody of the exes’ 2-year-old son, Josey, with visitation rights for Dorsey.

“After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the former couple told Us Weekly in a joint statement at the time. “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

Rivera and Dorsey quietly married in July 2014 after three months of dating and welcomed Josey in September 2015.

“Naya didn’t tell most of her friends that she was marrying Ryan Dorsey, let alone that she was dating him,” a source told Us of their discreet nuptials at the time. “The whole thing is a complete surprise.”

Since splitting from Dorsey, the At the Devil’s Door star briefly dated David Spade, although the duo may have split in June. The Grown Ups actor was seen spending time at the Sunset Tower at the time with a group of women and eyewitnesses told Us that Rivera was nowhere to be seen.

