NeNe Leakes Calls Brielle Biermann ‘Racist Trash’ Over Snapchat Video

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak are at it again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars got into a new feud over Instagram on Thursday, October 5, over a previously-recorded Snapchat video taken by Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann.



In the clip, the 20-year-old crouches in Leakes’ bathroom as roaches are seen on the floor. After sharing a photo on Instagram saying she was going to “live in my ROACH infested brand new home,” Leakes then posted Biermann’s video to her Instagram account on Thursday, calling her “racist” as well as slamming Zolciak for being a “trashy mom.”

"We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p---y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f--king wit me and mine!" Leakes wrote alongside the clip. "Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner [sic] Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment.”

Leakes added: “You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"

At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

While Biermann has yet to respond, Zolciak took to Instagram to defend her daughter and herself. “First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM's blew up! She removed the video immediately!!” Zolciak captioned a screenshot of a conversation in which she discusses the video. “I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY.”

She added in a separate Instagram post: “At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you.”

In response, Leaked penned yet another lengthy Instagram post telling her side of the story, calling Kim “trash” and a “huge lier [sic].”

Their RHOA costar Kenya Moore also chimed in, sharing Leakes’ original post, adding: “I totally agree with you about that devil.”

