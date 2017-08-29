He’s an open book. Catfish creator and host Nev Schulman spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about his career, his relationship with wife Laura Perlongo and the joys of becoming a first-time dad while attending the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

The MTV personality and his love tied the knot in his father's backyard in East Hampton, New York in July of this year.

The 32-year-old reality star told Us exclusively about what keeps their new union healthy, saying: “Always try to laugh as much as possible. Giggling and snuggling are the two sort of staples of our relationship.”

And since getting married, the pair have dedicated their efforts to creating a new relationship advice show for Facebook Watch called We Need to Talk done in partnership with ATTN:.



have a great week! A post shared by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Of the show, Schulman explains: “It's basically a show about relationships. After the last five years, obviously helping people try to find love … what do you do when you do find it and you want to keep it? You gotta work through some s--t. This is a show that's honest and sometimes a little embarrassing, but it's real and it's about the things that come up when you're a couple.”

The pair’s new television project isn’t the only thing keeping them busy. The happy couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter Chloe, in October 2016. And while speaking to Us, the proud parents couldn’t help but gush over their little one.

“Oh my gosh. She's perfect!” the new mom exclaimed. “ I love her so much. It's crazy. I love her more every day. Every day we wake up she's looking over her crib and smiling and it kills me.”

my sweet girls and even sweeter donuts. A post shared by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

The TV personality echoed his wife’s sentiments, saying: “My face actually hurts from smiling so much. I'm like sore from all the funny faces and smiling!”

For many new parents, finding a balance between work and a personal life can be difficult, but it’s obvious that Schulman and Perlongo are handling it in stride.



We're not gay, but how cute of a family would we be!?!?! 👨‍👨‍👧 - HBD @maxjoseph ily A post shared by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

“I think we're blessed in that when it's work time, it's work time and when there's off time, you can really be off,” Perlongo explained. “So you're working for a chunk of time and then you've got a nice week to just hang out with her, so you really feel like you're getting quality time. It's not just like a couple hours a day type of thing.”

And while the happy couple savors the precious moments they have with their baby girl, Schulman is already looking toward the future. “[I] can't wait till she's running around so that I can play sports with her and chase her around.”

