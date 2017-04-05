You go, girl! A New Jersey teenager was accepted by all eight Ivy League schools, and now has to make the tough decision of which one she'll attend.

Ifeoma White-Thorpe was beyond excited when she received her eighth acceptance letter via email. "I was shaking, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,' like this might be eight out of eight, and I clicked it and it said 'Congratulations,' and I was like, 'Oh my goodness,'" she told WABC-TV.

White-Thorpe, a 17-year-old senior at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey, will have to choose between Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, Princeton, Dartmouth, Brown and the University of Pennsylvania. Her first acceptance letter came from Harvard, and the seven others followed suit.



"I got into Harvard early action, so I figured I'll just go there, so then I got into all the others, and I was like, 'Wait, now I don't know where I want to go,'" she told the news outlet.

The teen, who is the student government president at her high school, plans to study biology and pursue a career in global health. "So many of [the Ivy League schools] have great research facilities, so I was like, 'I might as well just shoot my shot and apply,'" she said.

White-Thorpe, who was also accepted to top-tier school Stanford University, told WABC-TV that she believes her "love for poetry and writing just really stood out" in her college applications. In addition, she's an A student in her Advanced Placement classes.

"At this point, none of the schools I've applied to said they'd give merit scholarships, so I'm praying that they give me some more financial aid or some money," she said. "Shout out to all of those schools. Please give me something."

