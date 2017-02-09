He’s a little skeptical. Nick Cannon revealed in a new interview that he doesn’t believe ex-wife Mariah Carey’s romance with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka is the real deal. Listen to what he had to say in the video above!



Chatting with Howard Stern during a Wednesday, February 8, appearance on the shock jock’s SiriusXM radio show, Cannon, 36, candidly discussed his feelings about Carey, her much younger love interest and how their relationship was portrayed on the pop diva’s recently wrapped E! docu-series, Mariah’s World.



“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so I know how [it works]. Like, you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that s--t doesn’t happen,” the America’s Got Talent host — whose divorce from Carey was finalized last November — said. “I don’t buy none of that s--t.”



As fans saw on season 1 of Mariah’s World, the Grammy winner’s friendship with Tanaka, 33, turned flirtatious as her engagement to Aussie billionaire James Packer — whom she eventually split from last October — fizzled. The eight-part series concluded on Sunday, January 29, with Carey and Tanaka making out on the beach after the “I Don’t” singer officially called it quits with Packer.

According to Cannon, he’d rather not pay attention to Carey and Tanaka’s seemingly made-for-TV narrative. “I don’t even get into it. It feels like they wrote the story,” he told Stern. “That s--t is like a soap opera.”



Despite his strong opinion about his former spouse’s brief stint as a reality star, Cannon did make an appearance on the final episode of Mariah’s World. The Drumline actor joined in on Carey’s 5th-birthday bash for their twins (dem babies), Moroccan and Monroe.

“I actually came. It was a party, so I showed up to hang out with my kids and I was like, ‘There’s f--king cameras here. But all right, y’all do whatever you gotta do.’ So that type of stuff doesn’t bother me because, again, we’re in it,” he explained. “This is the world that we’re in, but when you start trying to pull a fast one on people, that s--t is silly.”



Though he may not care for Carey’s current dating situation, Cannon will always have a special place in his heart for the Elusive Chanteuse. “I love Mariah. I’ll never stop loving her. She gave me two, amazing beautiful gifts,” he told Stern. “We talk every day.”



