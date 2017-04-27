Nick Cannon Reveals the ‘Most Diva’ Thing Mariah Carey’s Ever Done

When you’ve been married to Mariah Carey, you’ve likely seen it all. Nick Cannon revealed to Wendy Williams during an appearance on her talk show on Thursday, April 26, the “most diva” thing he’s ever seen the self-proclaimed diva do.



"Have twins," Cannon told Williams when asked the “60 degree” question. "She shut the whole hospital down!”

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Cannon, who shares 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with the “We Belong Together” singer, added that Carey had specific requests while in the delivery room as well.

"When they was born, she made me play her music as they was coming out," he continued. "It was a ‘Fantasy.’ They was dancing … to ‘Fantasy.’”

The exes, despite their 2014 split, are still the “best of friends,” Cannon told Williams. That said, they’re not that close.

"Are you and Mariah still sleeping together?" Williams asked the former America’s Got Talent host. "In my mind, you are and there would be nothing wrong with that."

"There would be nothing wrong with that," Cannon replied. "But that's not the case."

