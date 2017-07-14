Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nick Cannon isn’t quite ready to move on from ex-wife Mariah Carey. The TV personality, 36, revealed in a recent interview that he “can’t" fall in love again just yet following his 2014 split from Mariah Carey.

“I’m broken,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Kids Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 13. “I’m shattered.”



Though the musician isn’t looking for anything serious at the moment, he did reveal that he’s been casually dating. “I don't have a girlfriend. I'm always dating. Why not?” he said. "I'm a single man, I'm supposed to date.”

Rich Polk/FilmMagic

In the interview, the former America’s Got Talent host also opened about his 5-year-old twins with Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, and said that their little ones have musical aspirations like their parents. “They've been in the studio. They got records. It's popping,” Cannon said. “I'm not a huge fan of putting children into the workforce. But they love it, so they get into the studio. They’re singing, writing, rapping. It's amazing.”

Cannon has previously opened up about having no desire to wed again after his split from Carey. "I feel like marriage isn’t for everyone,” he told DuJour in January 2016. "A friend of mine put it the funniest way. He said, 'If you heard that there was a 50/50 chance of living or dying when you jump out of a plane, you probably wouldn’t go skydiving.' There’s like a 50/50 chance of a marriage working. If it didn’t work out for you the first time, and you still survived it, you probably shouldn’t do it again."



The former couple wed in April 2008 and finalized their divorce in November 2016. The amicable exes often share photos of their outings together with their kids and enjoy alone time together as well. In April, the two were spotted enjoying dinner dates in California two nights in a row.

Carey was previously engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer last year before moving on with choreographer Bryan Tanaka, who she is currently dating.

