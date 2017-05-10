A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Hip-hop's next power couple? Nicki Minaj shared a photo of herself cozying up to Nas on Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, fueling fan speculation that the pair are dating.

The "No Frauds" rapper, 34, hinted at a potential new romance by posting a picture from her recent dinner date with the "If I Ruled the World" MC, 43, at the Los Angeles restaurant Sweet Chick. "Only KINGS recognize QUEENS," she captioned the post. "@sweetchicklife has the best food. congrats @nas."

An eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly that Minaj and Nas visited the new eatery on April 30. They enjoyed chicken wings, mac and cheese, home fries and drinks.

"They were laughing a lot," the onlooker tells Us. "They looked very cute together. No PDA, but they looked like a couple."

The rappers are no strangers to showing PDA, though. In 2012, Nas made a guest appearance as Minaj's love interest in her music video "Right By My Side," in which they engaged in a steamy make-out session while sitting on a park bench.

The "Starships" singer previously dated rapper Safaree Samuels on and off from 2002 to 2014, and Meek Mill from 2014 to 2016. Nas was married to singer Kelis from 2005 to 2010. He shares daughter Destiny, 22, with ex-fiancée Carmen Bryan and son Knight, 7, with Kelis.

Reps for Minaj and Nas did not respond to Us Weekly's requests for comments.

