Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj attend DJ Khaled's 'The Keys' book launch dinner, presented by Penguin Random House and Ciroc, on Nov. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles. Credit: Jerritt Clark/WireImage.com

Her Minajesty has spoken. Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Thursday, January 5, to let her fans know that she and Meek Mill have called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon,” the “Black Barbies” rapper, 34, wrote. “Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”



The former couple ignited split rumors when they both performed separately in Miami on New Year’s Eve. Minaj rang in 2017 at E11even nightclub while Mill, 29, performed at Dream nightclub only two miles away. According to TMZ, the pair did not meet up that night and stayed at their respective venues to party. The site also reports that the hip-hop stars didn’t spend Christmas together.

Weeks before their solo holiday celebrations, Minaj shared a cryptic December 12 Instagram post that seemed to say Omeeka was over. "Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out," she captioned a pic of blue Chanel slides, quoting lyrics from Beyoncé's 2011 breakup ballad "Best Thing I Never Had."



The duo, who have collaborated on tracks such as “Buy a Heart” and “Big Daddy,” first got together in February 2015, not long after Minaj ended her 12-year relationship with ex-fiancé Safaree Samuels in late 2014. Since then, the former American Idol judge and Mill have fueled engagement rumors several times. Most recently, fans speculated that Minaj was ready to walk down the aisle with Mill in April 2015 when she posted a pic of a 15-carat diamond ring gifted to her by the “Litty” MC. She later denied that she and Mill were preparing to tie the knot.



During a November 2014 interview with Complex, the “Starships” singer opened up about her dreams of becoming a bride and starting a family in the future.



"If I'm done with my fifth album, and I don't have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother," she explained. "I have definitely put off the wife thing, because I don't want people in my business. I'd rather not do anything that's going to be on paper, but I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I've always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head."



