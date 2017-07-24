Nicki Minaj is a successful rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur, among many other feats. But there's one thing that she just can't get the hang of: Snapchat.

The "No Frauds" rapper, 34, created an account on the social media app in May, but didn't officially begin using it until Sunday, July 23. To rid her confusion, she hopped onto Instagram and Twitter, two of the platforms in which she is well-versed, to ask her beloved fans for some help.

"Yo can y'all teach me how to use this?" she wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of her Snapchat username. "Wtf I wanna show y'all how a bad btch posts her first snap but..."

Minaj was overwhelmed at first. "Dis tew much. I'm bout to delete this s--t," she wrote in the comments section of her own Instagram post before asking a series of questions. "Is mine public? How do I see how many ppl r following me? How do u delete the thing u recorded if u don't wanna post it? I just recorded my towel mad times btch help wtf."



Countless fans began adding the Grammy nominee as a friend on the app, further adding to her confusion. "Omgggggggg why y'all doin this to me?" she captioned a follow-up video on Instagram, which showed that she was receiving so many messages, snaps and phone calls that she couldn't even get to the app's settings screen to change her privacy.

"Can you guys please stop calling me? Look, I can't get back to my settings," she said in the clip.

Eventually, Minaj worked it out and managed to share her first post, a photo of the ocean. "First snap who dis?" she captioned the image.



