In other news, Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/ceAk0ktgqy

Nicolas Cage has once again gone viral. Photos from the actor’s appearance at the 13th Annual Eurasia International Festival in Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 23, caused a social media frenzy due to his blank stare.



In the photo, Cage, 53, wears traditional Kazakh dress and looks simultaneously contemplative and unhappy. The internet was quick to react to both his attire and facial expression, some even Photoshopping him into different scenes with hilarious accompanying captions.

One Twitter user quipped: "The things Nicholas Cage is willing to do to steal the Declaration of Independence is truly admirable," while another added: "I'm really excited to see #NicolasCage starring in the new Yakov Smirnoff biopic."

The Arsenal actor’s exaggerated expressions have often been used to create memes online. In 2013, Cage told The Guardian that he’s aware of the Internet sensation but doesn’t have the time to keep track of the content. "Oh my God. I just can't keep up with that stuff," Cage told the paper at the time. "The internet has developed this thing about me – and I'm not even a computer guy, you know? I don't know why it is happening. I'm trying not to… lemme say this: I'm now of the mindset that, when in Rome, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

See the best reactions to the photo below:

Unbeknownst to all of us, Nic Cage is living in the darkest of dark timelines pic.twitter.com/5JQ3Squvzc — joel tyler (@joeltyler_) July 23, 2017

Nic Cage in Kazakhstan added to the photo of "People who don't know WTH they're doing there". pic.twitter.com/eNJSlAX0Fi — Persian Rose (@PersianRose1) July 24, 2017

The things Nicholas Cage is willing to do to steal the Declaration of Independence is truly admirable. pic.twitter.com/GzE22NXjQy — smol satan (@spacebabyBlake) July 24, 2017

I'm really excited to see #NicolasCage starring in the new Yakov Smirnoff biopic. pic.twitter.com/LLQOINaPyL — Dave Landau (@LandauDave) July 24, 2017

I don't know why I did this. Because I can I suppose. pic.twitter.com/NtHO7vQqTt — Mark (@MarkyLott) July 23, 2017

nicolas cage's publicist: "there's a small photo op, but you'll need to fly to kazakhstan & wear a...."



nic cage: "i'll do it." pic.twitter.com/pEtx410QP5 — Erica (@SCbchbum) July 24, 2017





