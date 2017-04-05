Lids of Nivea Creme skin care lotion tins sit in the production center at the headquarters of Beiersdorf AG in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015. Credit: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nivea is in hot water over an ad for its new spray deodorant. According to CNN, the company has pulled an ad that read “White Is Purity” after it triggered backlash on social media.

The original ad appeared on Nivea’s Middle East Facebook page and featured a woman with dark hair in a white robe with the slogan “White Is Purity.” The ad was promoting Nivea's new “Invisible for Black & White” spray deodorant.

“Come on Nivea. This is so racist that I do not even know where to begin,” one person on Twitter wrote, while another added, “Astounding that these companies still don't get it. #racism.”

The company has since apologized for the ad. “That image was inappropriate and not reflective of our values as a company. We deeply apologize for that and have removed the post,” a statement read to The Washington Post. “Diversity and inclusivity are crucial values of Nivea. We take pride in creating products that promote beauty in all forms. Discrimination of any kind is simply not acceptable to us as a company, as employees, or as individuals.”

The Nivea ad comes as Pepsi also pulled a controversial ad featuring Kendall Jenner, which many slammed online as an inappropriate portrayal of Black Lives Matter protests.

