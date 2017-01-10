Jordan Hankins, a Northwestern student and basketball player, was found dead in her room on campus on Monday, January 9, the university confirmed to NBC News. According to the school official, the 19-year-old sophomore in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences was found in her dorm at the Foster Walker complex located in Evanston, Illinois.

“We are heartbroken and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jordan Hankins. Our love and thoughts are with her family, teammates and friends,” Jim Phillips, vice president for athletics and recreation, said in a written statement. “Jordan made a dramatic impact on our Wildcats community.”



The athlete’s head coach, Joe McKeown, added that Hankins was a “remarkably dynamic young woman."

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

“This is a devastating loss for our basketball family,” McKeown shared. “She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.”

The Evanston Police Department is investigating Hankins' death. According to NBC News, there is no indication of foul play, and an autopsy is pending.



According to Northwestern’s website, Hankins was an All-Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference First Team honoree as a high school junior, a National Honor Society member and was on her high school’s Distinguished Honor Roll since 2011. Per her bio, she wanted to study biological sciences.



