Chris Kirkpatrick and Karly Kirkpatrick arrive at 2013 Jason Taylor Celebrity Golf Classic white party at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, FL. Credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images

Ain’t no lie, baby hi, hi, hi! Former 'NSync singer Chris Kirkpatrick and wife Karly are expecting their first child in October.

The couple, who have been married since November of 2013, announced their exciting news on Facebook, posing with a Photoshopped Boss Baby movie poster. “Baby Kirkpatrick. Coming October 2017,” it reads.

Karly, 33, captioned her post on the social networking site: “There is a new boss coming to town in early October…”

“Karly and I are beyond excited,” Kirkpatrick, 45, told Us Friday, March 31. “But know our kid is gonna have a hard time picking which of the fellas is their favorite uncle!” he added, referencing his former bandmates.



He might have to ask fellow 'NSync alum Justin Timberlake, who welcomed son Silas with wife Jessica Biel in 2015, for some fatherly advice. Timberlake recently opened up about his decision to leave the boy band. “I remember feeling, like, I was like, ‘I have to do my own record and I have to go solo,” he explained.

