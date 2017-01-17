President Barack Obama talks with kids as he visits with them as they play on the "Malia and Sasha's Castle," the playground that the Obamas donated to the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A new home. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama threw back to their daughters Malia and Sasha Obama's childhood on Martin Luther King's Day by visiting the DC shelter where they donated their family swing set.

The Obamas recently gave the Rainbow brand swing set to the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter. It includes two swings, a slide, a rope ladder, a climbing wall, a tire and a pair of binoculars.

According to CNN, the swing set, which has a plaque that says "Malia and Sasha's Castle," was first installed outside the Oval Office in March 2009, when Malia and Sasha were 11 and 8 years old, respectively. The pair first offered it to Donald and Melania Trump's 10-year-old son Barron, but they declined.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

The commander in chief, 55, got a kick out of walking down memory lane. He played with the kids and helped one girl on the swing. "Pull your legs up!" he said, via CNN. "Pump those legs. This is about how big Sasha was when we showed up."



POTUS' days in the White House are nearly done, as Trump, 70, will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. After the ceremony, the Obamas are expected to leave the Capitol by helicopter.

"I am going to sleep for two weeks and then I am going to take Michelle on a very nice vacation," Barack joked at a town-hall event at North Carolina A&T State University in October, via Time magazine. Afterward, the family will stay in Washington until Sasha finishes high school at Sidwell Friends School in 2018. Their new home, an 8,200-square-foot estate in the Kalorama neighborhood, was built in 1928 and features nine bedrooms and nine baths.



