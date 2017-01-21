Laugh it off. Oliver Hudson joked about his sister Kate Hudson's rumored romance with Brad Pitt on Instagram on Friday, January 20.
The Rules of Engagement alum, 40, shared a photo of a recent Star magazine cover, which claimed Kate, 37, and Pitt, 53, are "getting serious" and have moved in together. Oliver was clearly amused by the tabloid rumors and wrote a lengthy (and sarcastic) response to shut down the speculation.
"Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as s--t!" Oliver captioned his Instagram post. "He drinks out of the f--king carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me. He insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert."
Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom's overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying "All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!" Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok..
"My mom [Goldie Hawn]'s overtly flirting with him!" he continued. "She's wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa [Kurt Russell] just keeps saying 'All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!' Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the f--k out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok.."
This isn't the first time the Hudson family has laughed off rumors of a romance between Kate and Pitt, who is in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie. Days before Oliver's Instagram post, a paparazzo asked Hawn, 71, if she was "ready to have Brad as a son-in-law," causing the Snatched actress to burst out laughing, according to a video posted by The Sun. "You did make me laugh," Hawn admitted.
Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!
Add a Comment