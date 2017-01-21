Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Laugh it off. Oliver Hudson joked about his sister Kate Hudson's rumored romance with Brad Pitt on Instagram on Friday, January 20.

The Rules of Engagement alum, 40, shared a photo of a recent Star magazine cover, which claimed Kate, 37, and Pitt, 53, are "getting serious" and have moved in together. Oliver was clearly amused by the tabloid rumors and wrote a lengthy (and sarcastic) response to shut down the speculation.

"Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as s--t!" Oliver captioned his Instagram post. "He drinks out of the f--king carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me. He insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert."

"My mom [Goldie Hawn]'s overtly flirting with him!" he continued. "She's wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa [Kurt Russell] just keeps saying 'All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!' Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the f--k out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok.."



This isn't the first time the Hudson family has laughed off rumors of a romance between Kate and Pitt, who is in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie. Days before Oliver's Instagram post, a paparazzo asked Hawn, 71, if she was "ready to have Brad as a son-in-law," causing the Snatched actress to burst out laughing, according to a video posted by The Sun. "You did make me laugh," Hawn admitted.

