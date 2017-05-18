Excuse Us? Lucas, one of the 31 men vying for Rachel Lindsay’s heart on the upcoming 13th season of The Bachelorette, is a professional “Whaboom” — and, yes, we are so confused.

Though it remains unclear what a “Whaboom” does for a living, show host Chris Harrison offered a little bit of insight about the 30-year-old Final Rose hopeful and his fascinating occupation during a recent interview with E! News.

“It's one of those words that can be like — it's an essence, it's a lifestyle, it's an occupation but it's also a verb,” the TV personality, 45, told the outlet on Thursday, May 18. “You can Whaboom and you can be Whaboom."

According to Harrison, Lucas could sometimes be way-too-Whaboom while competing on the hit ABC dating show. [Lucas] is one of those guys … you either want to murder him, or you really like him. I kinda want to choke him, like, 'Stop!' Enough is enough, let it go. You're at a 12, I need you to bring it down to a four,” he told E! News, adding that Lucas is most likely this season’s “villain.”

"Lucas might be that guy you love to hate," Harrison said.

During his chat with E! News, Harrison also opened up about why contestants in recent seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor have had such interesting “careers.” For instance, Jonathan, another one of the guys hoping to win Lindsay over, is described as a “Tickle Monster.” Other odd descriptors from seasons past include “Chicken Enthusiast,” “Free Spirit” and “Dog Lover.”

"Early on, we weren't very creative [with descriptions]. We were just like, ‘You're a manager of this,' or, ‘You're a doctor,' whatever. And then we thought, that's not really how you know these guys,” he explained. “You're not going to know Lucas because of what he does. You're going to know Lucas because he's a Whaboom. And same thing with Jonathan. He's an accomplished doctor, which should be enough. But you're gonna remember him as the Tickle Monster. I think what we realized is, let's have a little more fun with the labeling because that's who you're going to remember these guys as."

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

