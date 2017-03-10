His best bud! Orlando Bloom took to social media to document a fun day at Los Angeles’ Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier with his 6-year-old son, Flynn, nearly two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed his breakup with Katy Perry.



The British actor, 40, posted a brief video to his Instagram story. In the clip, he and Flynn — whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — are having the time of their lives riding the park’s West Coaster. “Just can’t get enough,” he wrote alongside the video showing the father-son duo smiling as they clasped the handlebars.

Bloom also Instagrammed a selfie with a very touching message. “a six year old will remind you of all the important things in life 👊🏻,” he captioned a pic of himself sporting shades and sitting on a ride.

a six year old will remind you of all the important things in life 👊🏻 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

Despite calling it quits after more than a year of dating, Perry, 32, liked the hunky Pirates of the Caribbean star’s photo. Since news of their split broke, the two have seemingly maintained an amicable relationship.

On March 2, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer insisted that she and Bloom will remain friends. "You can still be friends and love your former partners!” she tweeted. "No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all! 😘.”

Instagram

The former couple’s reps released a statement to Us on February 28, explaining their decision to pull the plug on their romance. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement read.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In the latest issue of Us Weekly, an insider reveals what ultimately drove the duo apart. “They’re not the best at long distance,” a source close to Bloom tells Us. “It was clear to them this split needed to happen.”

Perry and Bloom first hit it off at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016. They were last spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 26. They arrived to the fete separately, but posed for photos together later. Since then, the Lord of the Rings alum has repeatedly posted pics and videos of himself playing with the California Gurl’s beloved dog, Nugget. The precious pooch accompanied Bloom to a Thursday photoshoot, as seen on his Instagram story.

Before Bloom, Perry dated John Mayer on and off before calling it quits for good in 2015. She was married to Russell Brand from October 2010 to July 2012. Bloom divorced Kerr, 33, in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!