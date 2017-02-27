JT’s a jokester! Justin Timberlake adorably photobombed wife Jessica Biel on the red carpet at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26. Watch the cute moment in the video above and keep up with tonight’s ceremony with Us Weekly’s live blog!



The Tom Ford-clad singer, 36, snuck into a few of Biel’s snaps as she posed for photogs in a stunning, metallic Kaufman Franco gown. When the 7th Heaven alum, 34 — who shares son Silas, 22 months, with Timberlake — noticed her husband goofing off behind her, she couldn’t help but laugh.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While making their way down the carpet, the former ‘NSync star and Biel stopped to chat with E! News’ Ryan Seacrest. Timberlake — whose track “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is nominated for Best Original Song — opened up about the inspiration behind the tune, which is featured on the soundtrack for 2016’s animated hit Trolls.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Well, when I was first pitched the movie, I was pitched the character and also doing all the music you,” Timberlake (who voices the character Branch in the film) told Seacrest. “They had already cleared songs like ‘True Colors’ and ‘Sound of Silence’ and ‘September’ and Lionel Richie’s ‘Hello.’ All of these, you know, pop songs — amazing pop songs from different genres and so [I was] asked [my] task was to sort of write a song that encapsulated the message of the movie … I just remember watching the movie and it reminded me of disco and that’s where I got the idea.” It’s the very first Oscar nomination for the Grammy winner.

Earlier in the day, the “Mirrors” crooner took to Instagram to share a pic of himself and his team rehearsing for his live performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” at tonight’s show. “You ready? We ready. #Oscars,” he captioned the shot.

We ready. You ready? #Oscars A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Biel also gave fans a glimpse of her pre-Oscars prep. The brunette beauty, who wed Timberlake in October 2012, posted a black-and-white selfie with her hair and makeup artists. "#oscarsglamsquad aka my magicians,” she wrote alongside the ‘gram. “@karayoshimotobua @hairbyadir."

#oscarsglamsquad aka my magicians @karayoshimotobua @hairbyadir A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!