The perfect gift for the pop culture junkie? The paparazzo who Britney Spears attacked with an umbrella during her infamous 2007 meltdown is selling the item to the highest bidder.

Photographer Daniel Ramos told Broadly on the 10-year anniversary of the incident on Tuesday, February 21, that he’s auctioning off the green umbrella and plans to donate half the proceeds to a charity of the pop star’s choice.

As fans remember, the incident came at a troubled time for Britney, who was undergoing a custody battle with her then-estranged husband Kevin Federline, and had recently shaved her own head at an LA salon. After being swarmed by photographers at a gas station, the pop star went on the attack, using the umbrella to smash the paparazzi’s SUV and yelling “f—k you.”

X17Online

“It was a bad moment in her life,” Ramos - who also settled alleged assault claims with Kanye West after a scuffle at LAX in 2013 - told Broadly of the "Toxic" singer’s very public meltdown. “Unfortunately it was captured.”

The following year, Britney was placed on two psychiatric holds, and despite making a comeback and starring in her Vegas residency show, she and her estate remain under a conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears.

The shocking 2007 incident was recently portrayed in Lifetime’s biopic, Britney Ever After, which was widely panned by viewers.



Earlier this month, Katy Perry upset fans by taking a dig at Britney’s infamous head shaving incident and mental health while on the Grammys red carpet. In reply, Spears posted a Bible verse to Instagram on February 13, writing: “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart.”

