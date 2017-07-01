Hayley Williams and her husband, New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert, have split after one year of marriage. The Paramore singer announced the news in a joint statement posted on her Instagram account on Saturday, July 1.

"So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see. There's real life behind these black and white words. Sleepless nights and procrastination and sadness and fear... Unfortunately, it all ends up looking the same. Like some publicity crap," the former couple wrote.

"The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We've grown up together and we've been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges," they continued. "There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship... and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own. Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it's up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn't what we'd originally hoped for."

A post shared by Hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Williams, 28, and Gilbert, 36, added, "We want to publicly state — plainly, and only this time — that we are splitting up. We also feel it important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes. That's something we are deeply thankful for. Even though situations like these can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally."

The rockers concluded their statement by thanking fans, friends and family members for their support. "Hopefully, you'll understand that the personal aspects of what we are going through are not for anyone else to carry. Only us," they wrote.

Williams and Gilbert tied the knot at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, in February 2016. They began dating in 2008 and got engaged in December 2014.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!