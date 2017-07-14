He’ll always have Paris. In honor of their anniversary, Paris Hilton’s boyfriend, Chris Zylka, got her name inked on his arm.

"Such a lucky girl! 😻 My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font,” Hilton, 36, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 13. "And said cause I'm his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. 👸🏼🤴🏼 #BoyfriendGoals 🙌🏼 #ParisForever ❤”

Several hours later, Hilton shared more photos with her beau to celebrate their relationship milestone. "Happy Anniversary my love! 🎉” she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for making me feel like a Disney Princess every single day. You are my knight in shining armor & I have never felt so safe & secure. You have changed my life in so many ways & shown me what true love really is.”

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

The heiress added: "You are my best friend, my other half & made me see that fairytales exist & dreams really do come true. ✨👸🏼🤴🏼✨ I love you baby❤”

Hilton confirmed her relationship with Zylka, 32, in February, when she posted several PDA-filled photos with the Leftovers actor on Instagram. Alongside one of the pics, in which the duo looks lovingly at each other, she wrote: “The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…”

The actor-model was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth, but they split in 2015, and has also dated Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale. Hilton has dated businessman Thomas Gross, Greek billionaire Stavros Niarchos, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and Hills star Doug Reinhardt.

