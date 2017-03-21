We're all in this together! Well, except for Zac Efron.

Paris Jackson revealed on The Tonight Show on Monday, March 20, that the hunky actor was absent from her first-ever concert, the High School Musical tour, a decade ago — and she still hasn't gotten over it.

"The first concert I actively really wanted to see was High School Musical Live," the 18-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson said. "[Efron] actually wasn't there. I was so bummed. He wasn't there."

Jackson explained to host Jimmy Fallon that Efron, 29, was "busy filming" another movie while the rest of the cast of the Disney Channel musical traveled to cities across the country. She told viewers that the actor was shooting "that movie with the horses," likely referring to The Derby Stallion. However, Efron was actually working on the 2007 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Hairspray.

"They had some guy replace him [on the tour]," the Star actress explained, referring to Efron's replacement, Drew Seeley, who was also Efron's singing voice in the first HSM movie. "That was the most depressing part about it. He wasn't there, and I was, like, this heartbroken 10-year-old."

Fallon, 42, tried his best to make Jackson feel better, asking if Seeley looked like Efron. When she said no, Fallon replied, "What a nightmare!"

In honor of her first appearance on The Tonight Show, the teen scion shared a bunch of "firsts" with the host. She revealed that her first vinyl was The Beatles' 1967 album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, and her first CD was the Lion King soundtrack.

