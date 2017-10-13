Duane Prokop/Getty Images; Michael Campanella/WireImage

Patricia Arquette took to Twitter on Friday, October 13, to detail an uncomfortable past experience she had with director Oliver Stone.

THREAD 1/ Years ago Oliver Stone wanted me to do a movie.We talked about the Material which was very sexual.The meeting was professional. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

2/ then I received from him long stem jungle roses. It's not uncommon to receive flowers but something about them felt weird. I ignored it — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

3/ then his assistant called to make sure it got them. I thanked them. He then invited me to a screening of Natual Born Killers. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

3/Something felt weird so I asked my boyfriend to go with me. The room was packed. Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

4/ He said "Why did you bring him?" I said "Why is it a problem I brought him? It shouldn't be a problem. Think about THAT Oliver." — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

“Years ago Oliver Stone wanted me to do a movie. We talked about the Material which was very sexual. The meeting was professional.” Arquette, 49, wrote. “Then I received from him long stem jungle roses. It's not uncommon to receive flowers but something about them felt weird. I ignored it.”



“Then his assistant called to make sure it got them. I thanked them. He then invited me to a screening of Natual [sic] Born Killers,” she continued. “Something felt weird so I asked my boyfriend to go with me. The room was packed. Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom. He said ‘Why did you bring him?’ I said ‘Why is it a problem I brought him? It shouldn't be a problem. Think about THAT Oliver.’”

The actress added: “Anyway never heard about the movie again & didn't care to.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Arquette’s comments come just one day after former Playboy model Carrie Stevens revealed that she was allegedly sexually harassed in the past by Stone. Stevens took to Twitter after Stone declined to condemn Harvey Weinstein’s behavior amid allegations that the former studio head sexually harassed and assaulted several women. Responding to a Hollywood Reporter story titled “Oliver Stone on Harvey Weinstein: ‘It's Not Easy What He's Going Through,’” Stevens detailed her alleged past interaction with Stone.



“When I heard about Harvey, I recalled Oliver walking past me & grabbing my boob as he walked out the front door of a party,” she tweeted on Thursday, October 12. “Two of a kind!”

The model added: “First person I thought of...and here he is. Figures.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!