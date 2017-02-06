Yes, this is real life. The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, pulling off an amazing comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the first-ever overtime game in the NFL championship event's history. Watch the Patriots celebrate their stunning win — which saw quarterback Tom Brady lead his team to victory from a 25-point deficit in the third quarter — in the video above!

After winning a coin toss by former President George H.W. Bush, the Falcons deferred, giving the Patriots the ball to kick off the game. The first quarter was uneventful, sans for an incredible 37-yard run by Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. By the end of the second quarter, the Falcons raced to a 21-3 lead over the Patriots.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

During halftime, Lady Gaga wowed millions of viewers with a high-energy performance of her biggest hits, including "Just Dance," "Poker Face" and "Born This Way." She ended her 13-minute set by dropping her microphone and jumping off the stage.

In the third quarter, the Patriots got their first touchdown of the game, thanks to Brady narrowing the Falcon's lead to 28-9. Refusing to go down without a fight, the New England team continued to score, worrying Atlanta fans.

Brady found wide receiver Danny Amendola for a 6-yard touchdown pass that brought the score to 28-20. With under a minute remaining in the game, Julian Edelman, James White, Amendola and Brady tied the game at 28-28, bringing the Super Bowl to a historical overtime. Shortly after kicking off overtime, Brady led his team to a 34-28 victory, earning the Patriots the Vince Lombardi Trophy.



The win made Brady the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowl rings. After celebrating with his team, he told reporters in a post-game interview: "We all brought each other back ... It was a tough battle."

