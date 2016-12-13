Touchdown! New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, who is currently dating former Miss USA Olivia Culpo, shares 25 interesting facts about himself with Us Weekly.

1. My favorite color is black.

2. My go-to travel destination is really just any beach; I’m not picky.

3. I have six scars from either reckless childhood fun or football-related surgeries.

4. A lot of people take extra pillows off of their beds when they go to sleep. I am the opposite — I want as many as I can find.

5. My all-time favorite TV show is Married With Children.

6. I can’t live without my Bose headphones and Ray Ban sunglasses.

7. I am a weekend warrior all-star at table tennis.

8. My go-to pregame meal is a peanut butter and Nutella sandwich on wheat.

9. I’ve only really had one big “fan” moment with a celebrity. It was when I first met Ben Affleck. We were both at an event in LA, and just as I was working up the courage to go introduce myself, he actually recognized me. Turns out that Ben is a big Patriots fan — it was great.

10. It’s tough to pick one favorite thing about Boston, but their food culture is incredible — Italian, Portuguese, seafood, a classic steakhouse… It’s all here.

11. I have two favorite candies – Sour Patch Kids and Snickers.

12. My favorite person to follow on Twitter is Conor McGregor.

13. The best concert I’ve ever attended was at Bonnaroo. My Morning Jacket was the band; they rocked the house.

14. If I were not an NFL player, I would be a Hollywood stuntman.

15. My favorite family memory was driving from Texas to Boston. I was 8 and my brother, Matt, would have been 13. It took us three-and-a-half days to get there and we played pranks on my parents the entire way; it was very National Lampoon. They would probably have a different family memory in mind.

16. My middle school crush was Carmen Electra.

17. I collected Matchbox cars when I was a kid. I probably had about 100 and would race them on different tracks. My favorite cars were Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.

18. I established the Danny Amendola Catches for Kids Foundation in 2010 to support and provide resources for low-income children and families. Both of my parents were teachers, so the importance of a good education has always been a high priority for me. We have donated software and hardware to learning centers with Autodesk, provided backpacks, school supplies and clothing to students with Walmart, and opened three Catch a Book reading rooms with Scholastic throughout the greater Boston area.

19. My first car was a 1992 red Mercury Tracer.

20. My childhood nickname was Squeaky because I had a high voice when I was younger. I had it up until about middle school.

21. My cheat meal is a fried chicken sandwich on a fresh, homemade biscuit with honey butter.

22. My first job was at a batting cage.

23. The first concert I attended was for Blink 182.

24. The best thing about football is the locker room after a win. Nothing comes close to that atmosphere.

25. My all-time favorite football memory is catching a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX and celebrating with that incredible team afterward.

