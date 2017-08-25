Patti Stanger Comments on Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Split

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

They made need to call up the Million Dollar Matchmaker soon. Patti Stanger weighed in on season 21 Bachelor Nick Viall’s split from his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.



The couple announced they’ve called it quits in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, August 25. "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they said in a joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Stanger, 56, said she could have predicted the breakup. "I’m never surprised when a Bachelor couple splits,” she told Us. "Planetary wise, and I’m not an astrologer, it’s a really rough week. A lot more relationships are going to break up in the next two weeks — not just celebrity relationships, regular relationships.”

However, the reality star pointed out that mercury is in retrograde. "This relationship might go back again. They broke up on a mercury retrograde,” she said. “It may not be 100 percent over. They might be out in public in the next two months and people might start talking. When you break up on a mercy retrograde, it’s not done.”

The relationship expert added that from what she’s seen, their priorities were different. “He went on Dancing With the Stars. He’s in the making of the moment and seizing the moment. She might have wanted to know why the wedding plans were not moving forward,” Stanger continued. "I think the distance — Montreal is like Paris, it’s a cultural difference in a lot of ways. She is a Canadian. She is not an American. For all I know, maybe they said they were going to move and they were going to settle down in wedded bliss, and he was like, ‘Well, I’m riding the gravy train making money here.’”

Stanger recommends they start dating right away since it’s the best way to get over an ex. "They don’t need to wait three months. I don’t get the sense that one is dying here, that one is pining for the other. I feel like more like, ’Yeah, get out of my hair. I want to go on to the next one,’” she said. "Remember, they can date within the Bachelor matchmaking system, as I like to call it. There are so many people on different shows that they don’t know."

As for who they should date next, the PatMoji creator recommends Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Daniel Maguire for Grimaldi. "Maybe Daniel should date Vanessa!” she suggested. "They’re both Canadian! There you go!

Million Dollar Matchmaker airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

