Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin on May 19, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It’s over! Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have called it quits on their relationship after nearly four years together, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Vampire Diaries costars sparked rumors of a split after Tonkin, 27, noticeably stopped sporting the gold Cartier promise ring that Wesley, 34, gave her. Phoebe has also since deleted multiple Instagram snaps she had posted with the hunk.

“They definitely broke up,” a source close to Wesley tells Us. “He’s devastated.” The insider adds that the two, who used to live together, are now living separately in Los Angeles.

Wesley, who wrapped filming on The Vampire Diaries earlier this year, is currently in Toronto directing Freeform’s Shadowhunters. He and Tonkin hit it off after meeting on the CW supernatural hit in 2012.

The now-exes were last seen together in December while traveling to Sydney, Australia, to spend the holidays with her family.

"They are still good friends," a source told E! News, who was first to report the news. "The relationship just ran its course."



The Vampire Diaries series finale airs on the CW Friday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET after a one-hour retrospective.

