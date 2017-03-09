Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s 6-year-old son, Julian, begged for police intervention at a recent custody dispute in a Malibu park, the estranged couple’s nanny claimed in newly released audio of the 911 call from mid-February.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ and published on Thursday, March 9, a woman — who tells the dispatcher she is Julian’s nanny — asks cops to meet them at the park where Thicke, 39, and the court-ordered monitor were waiting to pick up his and Patton’s son.

The nanny then goes on to claim that the R&B crooner is violating the temporary restraining order placed against him by Patton, 41. However, a source close to Thicke previously told Us Weekly that the “Blurred Lines” singer remained in his car the entire time.

“We need you guys to just intervene because we have a court order document that the child doesn’t want to go with his father, he doesn’t have to go, and now it’s enforced,” the nanny says in the 911 call. “We need you to come and enforce the order. We have a restraining order, the person is within distance of the restraining order, he’s in violation of it currently.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Chrysalis; John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Back in February, a source close to Thicke shared a different description of the incident. "Here's what happens," the insider told Us. "Paula finally shows up and won't let Julian out of the car, she doesn't want to hand Julian over. The moderator is going between them and Robin is sitting in his car, doing as he's directed. And for some reason she called her housekeeper, and the housekeeper who was at the house, not at the park, mind you, calls the police and says Robin is violating his restraining order. And Robin never got out of his car. Paula then takes Julian and leaves."

In her 911 call, the nanny tells police that Julian pleaded for police. “This child is literally begging for me and everyone else to call 911. That’s how much he does not want to go,” she continues. “… He’s 6 years old, and literally every time we have these visits, the night before, the day before, he’s crying, he’s praying to angels, he’s trying to avoid it like the plague. It needs to end.”

As previously reported, Patton and Thicke’s standoff occurred on Thursday, February 16. At the time, a Thicke insider told Us that Patton was almost an hour late for the meeting and refused to give Julian to the monitor when she arrived.

TMZ reported on February 17 that Julian did not want to go with his father and asked his mom to call 911. However, by the time deputies arrived at the scene, Patton and Julian had left.

"When the police showed up, she was gone. They went up to Robin and they said, 'Someone called saying you broke the restraining order' and he said, 'No, this is my designated spot to pick up my son. We have joint custody and we do this every week, I stay in the car,’” the Thicke insider told Us. “He had a full conversation with the police and they didn't do anything. The saddest part about this is that was his only time to see Julian."

In response, a source close to Patton told Us, “Paula was not an hour late. What happens is, when Paula goes to hand off Julian to Robin, she is supposed to hand him off to a monitor. Robin is not supposed to be there because of the court-ordered restraining order. So he showed up despite the court order, and then Julian said he didn't want to go with his dad as soon as he saw him, so that's why the handoff didn't end up happening."

Thicke and Patton divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

